See Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the official trailer for Tick, Tick…Boom!
The trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Tick, Tick... Boom!, the autobiographical musical of Rent creator Jonathan Larson starring Andrew Garfield, has arrived.
Netflix dropped the trailer for the film — Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut — on Monday morning.
The musical follows the story of Jon, as he works at a New York City diner in 1990, "while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical." It shows the pressure on Jon in all areas — his girlfriend Susan, "who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City," and his friend Michael, "who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" reads a logline from Netflix.
Also debuting on Monday is "30/90" — the first single from the film, performed by Garfield. A full soundtrack from the film is due out on Nov. 12 from Sony Music Masterworks. Listen to it below.
Larson, tragically, never got to see Rent become a smash success. He died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm on Jan. 25, 1996, the day the musical was to have its first Off-Broadway preview performance, at just 35 years old.
Tick, Tick...Boom! comes to theaters Nov. 12, and then to Netflix on Nov. 19. Watch the new trailer above.
Related content:
Comments