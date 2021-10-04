See Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the official trailer for Tick, Tick…Boom!

The musical follows the story of Jon, as he works at a New York City diner in 1990, "while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical." It shows the pressure on Jon in all areas — his girlfriend Susan, "who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City," and his friend Michael, "who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" reads a logline from Netflix.