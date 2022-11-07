The best Ti West films, ranked

10. Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

West himself would probably agree with ranking Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever low on a list of his work. The director disowned the final cut of this Lionsgate-produced sequel to Eli Roth's 2002 directorial debut, saying that the final product reflected studio executives' vision more than his own.

Because West was not a member of the DGA at the time, however, his request to replace his credit with the pseudonym "Alan Smithee" was denied, and his name remains on the film. Given how nonsensical Spring Fever turned out to be, with its key setting shifting from the woods to a high school prom, West's hesitation is understandable. But the film's one saving grace — its over-the-top violence and gore — is something to be proud of.