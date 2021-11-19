GARFIELD: No, this was a special thing that Robin and Lin had. I joked that I was jealous of it, but it was more just like I was like, "That's cool. That's such a beautiful thing." Me and him developed our own shorthand, and it happened really early on. Before we started shooting, I saw the schedule, and I said, "Wait a minute, you want to shoot me singing 'Why?' in the Delacorte [Theater] in Central Park alone in the middle of the night — the emotional apex of the journey for this character, at the end of the first week of filming? Are you a sadist?" He was like, "No, no, buddy, it's great. You're going to dive right in, and you're going to get it out the way, and the path will be clear for the rest." I'm like, "Don't bulls--- a bulls---er. Why are we doing this at the end of the first week?" He was like, "I'm sorry, I lied. It's because we're going to lose the location." From then on, there was no filter between us, and we could talk about anything. There were moments on set where I was having a hard time with things in certain scenes, and he was like, "Let's take a walk." And I'm like, "Okay, we can just take a walk and talk about it? And I don't have to be angry, and you don't have to be angry? We can just figure it out together?"