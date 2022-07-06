'Thor' stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are totally 'Clueless' in new photo

As if! Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson paid homage to an iconic movie duo during the press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The costars channeled the preppy styles of besties Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the cult 1995 romance comedy Clueless. Portman donned a yellow and black plaid set from Dior that resembles Cher's most memorable outfit, while Thompson wore a black puff skirt and top layered over a white blouse.

Portman shared the "Clueless moment" in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie, now a king, in Love and Thunder (in theaters July 8), while Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster with a mighty twist: A female version of Thor, dubbed Mighty Thor. Director Taika Waititi called the iteration male Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) "midlife crisis film" in an interview with EW.

"Ragnarok felt a bit like a party," Waititi said. "It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it's got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it's about something a bit deeper than the last film. It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world."

He continued, "Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers? It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really. That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world?"

"I think right now, while the world is still healing from this pandemic, it's a good question to ask," Waititi said. "It's like, well, are we doing enough to look after each other and to look after ourselves?"

