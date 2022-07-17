Minions: The Rise of Gru held strong at No. 2 while Where the Crawdads Sing hit a solid note in third place.

Lightning strikes twice for Thor: Love and Thunder in second week atop box office

Two Thors are better than one as Thor: Love and Thunder proves.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular god of thunder and Natalie Portman as goddess of thunder Mighty Thor, the fourth installment about the MCU's favorite Asgardian himbo raked in an estimated $46 million this weekend, bringing its total domestic earnings to more than $233 million.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Natalie Portman; Chris Hemsworth Two Thors are better than one: Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted last week to a mythic $143 million, the biggest debut for the franchise which includes 2011's Thor, 2013's Thor: The Dark World, and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Globally, Love and Thunder added another $106 million for a total of almost $498 million.

After earning $70 million this weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru has crossed the half billion mark with a worldwide gross of nearly $533 million. Domestically, those little yellow dudes are also doing pretty well, taking in an additional $26 million in its third week in release, for a total of $262 million.

Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) finds a feather in Columbia Pictures' WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING. Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya in 'Where the Crawdads Sing' | Credit: Michele K Short/Columbia Pictures

Where the Crawdads Sing, a non-franchise drama from director Olivia Newman and co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, had a solid debut at $17 million, against a $24 million budget. The film, based on the book by Delia Owens, received mixed reviews, while Owens attracted some publicity herself over her connection to a mysterious 26-year-old murder.

Rounding out the top 5 at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar with $12 million for a total of $618 million domestically ($1.2 billion globally) and Elvis swivels into fifth with $7.6 million, totaling $106 million domestically ($185 million globally).

