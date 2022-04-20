Natalie Portman one-ups Chris Hemsworth with her own Thor: Love and Thunder poster

Thor: Love and Thunder Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Natalie Portman wants everyone to know that Chris Hemsworth is no longer the only Thor in town.

Earlier this week, Marvel dropped the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi's neon saga about everyone's favorite hammer-wielding hero. Hemsworth is back as the blond Asgardian prince, but he's no longer the only person worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. The trailer re-introduces Portman as Jane Foster, the brilliant scientist (and Thor's ex-girlfriend) who was last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Not only is she back in Thor's life, but she has also become a thunder god herself, picking up his iconic hammer with ease. (The film is loosely inspired by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's Thor comics, in which Foster takes up the mantle of Thor after the original Asgardian becomes unworthy.)

The initial Love and Thunder poster features Hemsworth's Thor, rocking his new axe Stormbreaker and a dope red leather vest. But Portman also revealed a second poster on her Instagram account Wednesday, which replaces Thor with Jane and sees her raising that familiar hammer. (Both posters also tease the film's totally '80s aesthetic — major He-Man and She-Ra vibes.)

Hemsworth's version bears the tagline "The One and Only," while Portman's version retorts: "The One Is Not the Only." (Although in a comment on Portman's Instagram, director Waititi attempted to keep the peace, dubbing them "the two and twonely.")

Compare the two versions below:

In addition to Portman and Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder features the return of Waititi as Korg and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie (now King Valkyrie, ruling over a newly founded version of Asgard). The cast also includes Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Vin Diesel's Groot, Sean Gunn's Kraglin, Bradley Cooper's Rocket, and Dave Bautista's Drax.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters July 8.

