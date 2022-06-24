What are people saying about the third Thor movie, and second one from director Taika Waititi?

'Electric,' 'wild,' and 'f---ing great'! The first Thor: Love and Thunder reactions are in

Lightning struck again at the Hollywood premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder Thursday night — because the first reactions from press in attendance are super-charged.

Marvel Studios' third standalone Thor movie, and the second one directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, has already become some critics' favorite MCU movie.

"A sublime mixture of extreme silliness, dreamy surrealism, and genuine emotion, with some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU," tweeted The Wrap's Drew Taylor. "Full of delightful surprises. Just great."

"Pure Taika Waititi," SlashFilm's Hoai-Tran Bui wrote. "There are moments of indulgence (esp the comedy bits) that could've been reined back, but otherwise a crowd-pleasing ride buoyed by Natalie Portman's guns and a terrifying Christian Bale doing a million accents. The goats are GOAT."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called Thor: Love and Thunder "electric," "wacky," and a "high-energy delight," while io9's Germain Lussier called it "wild."

"#ThorLoveandThunder is f---ing great," wrote Yahoo Movies' Kevin Polowy. "I think instantly one of my favorite Marvel movies — probably cause it's easily the funniest, yet still had me choked up by the end. I hope Taika Waititi never stops making Thor movies."

Thor: Love and Thunder takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian join the Guardians of the Galaxy on their space adventures. He's on a mission to find inner peace, but those plans are interrupted by Gorr (Bale), known as the God Butcher for his unrelenting desire to kill all gods.

The conflict reunites Thor with Portman's Jane Foster, who makes her return to the MCU after 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Jane is now the wielder of Mjolnir and has transformed into the Mighty Thor.

Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman's Jane Foste returns as Mighty Thor opposite Chris Hemsworth's Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' (Lots of Thor!) | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Waititi's Korg also make comebacks alongside kooky figures like Russell Crowe's Zeus.

The film opens soon — July 8! But until then, see more of the press's first reactions to it below.

