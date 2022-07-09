Thor: Love and Thunder embraces '80s rock with its Guns N' Roses-heavy soundtrack

You heard an epic version of "Sweet Child O' Mine" in the trailer, but Thor: Love and Thunder brings Guns N' Roses in a big way.

If Thor: Ragnarok was a '70s-inspired space opera, then Thor: Love and Thunder is all about the '80s. Taika Waititi's latest Thor adventure is a rainbow-colored extravaganza of epic proportions — and it's got a killer soundtrack to match, one that fittingly includes Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark."

After injecting Led Zeppelin into the Marvel universe with Ragnarok, Waititi scores Love and Thunder with a slew of Guns N' Roses songs, including "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," and "November Rain." (ABBA and Enya are also on the soundtrack.) There's even a scene where Heimdall's son (Kieron L. Dyer) says he's renamed himself Axl, a nod to Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose.

Thor Love and Thunder Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Waititi previously told EW that he wanted to amp up the color and excess with Love and Thunder, saying that visually, some of his biggest influences were "movie posters for things like Conan or Beastmaster and the fancy art that you'd see on vans in Venice Beach." When it came to the soundtrack, he further embraced that vibe, telling Rolling Stone: "I just wanted the whole thing to feel like an electric-guitar lead break. All the art and everything, it feels like an '80s album cover. Even the title treatment — I wanted it all to feel like something I would draw on my school book in class, when I was perfecting the Metallica [logo]."

And as the Love and Thunder cast recently told EW, music was important on set, too. While filming, Waititi would play music to help his actors prepare, like blasting the score from The Shining when Christian Bale's villain arrived on set, or playing the soundtrack to Gallipoli during action scenes.

"I only want to work with people who are cool," Waititi explains. "And I try to play music and make it feel like we're all a big family in the house at Christmas."

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.

