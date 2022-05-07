Thor: Love and Thunder director says Jane Foster's return will be 'a real mindf---' for Thor

Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU for the first time since 2013 — but she won't just be waiting around, tapping her foot for some man.

Some days you wield the hammer, and other days the hammer's wielded by the human ex-girlfriend you haven't seen in eight years.

Director Taika Waititi is mostly keeping mum on how Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns to the MCU after her last outing in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but her ability to carry Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor will upend the status quo for Chris Hemsworth's character in the Ragnarok sequel.

"The love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindf--- for Thor," Waititi tells Empire in a new interview.

Foster first donned the godly mantle in Jason Aaron's 2015 comic run The Mighty Thor, but Waititi says he was slower to realize that this new plot would be perfect for the next Asgardian installment.

"I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'" he says.

Natalie Portman in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals what our favorite buff warrior has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame in 2019: He's set aside his weapons and hung up his superhero cape, leaving the ruling of Asgard to Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie. This gives him with enough free time to kiss a wench on a floating pirate ship and visit with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and company, all to the classic rock strains of "Sweet Child O' Mine." Then he gets the shock of his life when Portman's Jane turns up with armor, swoon-worthy biceps, and the ability to control lightning.

Waititi was especially excited to let Portman explore new dimensions of her beloved astrophysicist. "You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment," Waititi says. "You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World'

Luckily, Portman's humor mixed well with Waititi's offbeat vibe. "Natalie's really funny in real life," he says. "She's kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humor, and I don't think that was exploited enough in the first films."

Although Portman's better known for her serious turns in dramas like Black Swan (which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress), Closer, V for Vendetta, and Leon: The Professional, she's also had the chance to show off her comedy chops over the years, including in a foul-mouthed 2013 SNL rap number that allowed her to gleefully tarnish her reputation.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.