Chris Hemsworth and his giant arms tease 'bats--- crazy' Thor: Love and Thunder
The forecast is calling for thunder.
Chris Hemsworth announced Tuesday that filming has wrapped in Australia on Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo outing for everyone's favorite blond, hammer-wielding Asgardian prince. The actor shared a new look at the film on Instagram, featuring Thor's extremely jacked physique and the reappearance of director Taika Waititi as rock monster Korg. (As for the mysterious symbol on Thor's shirt, it's unclear exactly what it is, but it sure looks a lot like Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of legend that connects the Nine Realms.)
In addition to sharing the "super relaxed photo," Hemsworth teased that the film is going to follow in the footsteps of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and "be bats--- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two."
Hemsworth and Waititi star in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Sam Neill, and Russell Crowe. Portman, who sat out Ragnarok, is confirmed to return as Jane Foster and take up the mantle of Thor herself. Bale is reportedly playing the film's villain, and Crowe has said that he is playing the god Zeus.
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters May 6, 2022.
