Chris Hemsworth and his giant arms tease 'bats--- crazy' Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth announced Tuesday that filming has wrapped in Australia on Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo outing for everyone's favorite blond, hammer-wielding Asgardian prince. The actor shared a new look at the film on Instagram, featuring Thor's extremely jacked physique and the reappearance of director Taika Waititi as rock monster Korg. (As for the mysterious symbol on Thor's shirt, it's unclear exactly what it is, but it sure looks a lot like Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of legend that connects the Nine Realms.)