With a runtime just under two hours, Thor: Love and Thunder is the shortest Marvel Cinematic Universe film in awhile. Trimming it down to that comparatively bite-sized length required leaving several scenes on the cutting room floor — and director Taika Waititi has no intention of restoring them.

In a new interview with Insider, Waititi says that no matter how good or funny a scene is on its own, he's always willing to chop it if it clashes with a film's tone or sense of momentum.

"You have to do what's best for the film," Waititi told Insider. "If you ask any of those actors who were cut out — Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage — they all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough. But that's just the way I look at things."

Waititi continued, "People say, 'I can't wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.' I don't want people to see the deleted scenes because they're deleted for a reason: They aren't good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that's it."

Thor Love and Thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Goldblum appeared in Waititi's previous MCU film, Thor: Ragnarok, as the Grandmaster of Sakaar, the prison planet where Hemsworth's Thor had to fight as a gladiator before making it back to Asgard. By the end of that film, Goldblum's character had been overthrown by a revolution and his life seemed at risk in the mid-credits scene. But since he is technically an Elder of the Universe, it's believable that he could've survived to see Thor again.

Dinklage made his MCU debut in Avengers: Infinity War as the dwarf king Eitri, who helped forge Thor's new hammer Stormbreaker. Perhaps he would've had something to say about the hammer drama in Thor: Love and Thunder, which finds Thor growing jealous over Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) use of his old hammer, Mjolnir.

Headey has not appeared in the MCU before, and the actress' involvement with the film was unknown until her former U.K. agency sued her last month for alleged unpaid commission fees. As part of that legal drama, Headey said that Waititi approached her directly about the film but did not provide further details about what character she would have played.

Insider also asked Waititi a follow-up to EW's reporting regarding a key scene from Thor: Love and Thunder that was apparently shot in a Best Buy parking lot. Portman called it "one of the most visually beautiful scenes" she'd ever seen on film during our Around the Table discussion (which you can watch above), but the star did not clarify exactly which scene she was talking about.

"Okay, so there were probably two scenes there," Waititi told Insider. "But the main one was we did some additional photography for the end with the scene where there's the water environment by Eternity. So we built a pool of water, it was only like two feet deep. It was really to get bits of information from characters. Because we're having all these things happen: Gorr is coming to this place to make a wish? In the edit we were like, 'We need to explain this.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.

