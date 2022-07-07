It's "one of the most visually beautiful scenes I've seen on film," Natalie Portman tells EW.

Thor: Love and Thunder filmed one of its most 'stunning' scenes in a Best Buy parking lot

Thor: Love and Thunder is a planet-hopping adventure that stretches from seaside villages to the distant reaches of space. But as Natalie Portman recently revealed, the actual filming process was way more down to earth.

EW recently gathered the cast for its Around the Table interview series, talking to Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and director Taika Waititi about their latest Marvel adventure. When asked about their most memorable days on set, Portman opened up about one of her favorite filming days — shooting an elaborate, gorgeous sequence in a not-so-glamorous location.

"There's one scene that's one of the most visually beautiful scenes I've seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot," Portman says with a laugh. "It's so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I'm like, 'That's a Best Buy parking lot.'"

"I think I might have been in the same place," adds Bale, who plays the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher. "Because I texted [Taika], and I was like, 'That Glendale parking lot stuff actually really worked!'"

Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Portman returns for Love and Thunder as astrophysicist Jane Foster, who reconnects with Hemsworth's Thor and develops lightning powers of her own. The film is the second entry from director Waititi, who previously helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

"I was thinking, what would freak the fans out — and not in a good way?" Waititi tells EW. "You associate Thor [with being a] big hero. The last thing a Thor fan really wants to see is the word 'love.' They're like, ugh, kissing! So I was like, we'll lean into that. We'll make them love love and make the fans excited for a romance."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8. Watch the full interview with the cast here.

