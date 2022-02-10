Summon your own Mjolnir with Lego's new buildable kit of Thor's hammer
Feeling worthy to wield the power of Thor?
Not a lot of us can summon thunder at once, but at least it's possible to create your own Mjolnir with Lego's new buildable set of Thor's hammer. The company has released a new 979-piece kit of Mjolnir, complete with a mini figurine of the God of Thunder. The new set follows the footsteps of other popular kits from Lego's Marvel Avengers series, including those of Avengers Tower, Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, and Iron Man's helmet. It's available for preorder from Lego and Target for $100, and will be officially released on March 1.
Buy it! Thor's Hammer Lego Kit, $99.99 at target.com and lego.com
Like other lifelike kits that have earned Lego a dedicated following, the Mjolnir set is full of details that would satisfy any Thor fan. It has the strap that the God of Thunder uses to swing the hammer around, the leather-like striped handle, and is even 18-inches tall, so it really looks like a solid hammer Thor could toss. Plus, you'll find a surprise within the hammer's head, where Lego included mini replicas of the Infinity Gauntlet, the Tesseract, and the Eternal Flame that Thor used to revive Ragnarok (thus bringing the destruction of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok).
Fans of Marvel will surely recognize the running gag throughout the MCU's 27-film series where members of the Avengers kept trying to pick up Thor's hammer. The wait made it all the more satisfying when Captain America finally did it in the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, his worthiness first hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron when the hammer seemingly budged as Steve tried to pick it up. This simply makes Lego's hammer kit all the more worthy (ha) as a collector's item for MCU lovers, especially those who can't wait for Thor: Love and Thunder to land in theaters this summer.
Popular Lego sets are prone to selling out fast upon launch, so don't wait to secure your Mjolnir. Preorder it now for $100 at Target and Lego.
