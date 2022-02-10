Summon your own Mjolnir with Lego's new buildable kit of Thor's hammer

Fans of Marvel will surely recognize the running gag throughout the MCU's 27-film series where members of the Avengers kept trying to pick up Thor's hammer. The wait made it all the more satisfying when Captain America finally did it in the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, his worthiness first hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron when the hammer seemingly budged as Steve tried to pick it up. This simply makes Lego's hammer kit all the more worthy (ha) as a collector's item for MCU lovers, especially those who can't wait for Thor: Love and Thunder to land in theaters this summer.