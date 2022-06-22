Anna Chlumsky and Theo Germaine also star in the directorial debut from Gladiator screenwriter John Logan.

A masked maniac stalks a conversion therapy camp in the new teaser for the Kevin Bacon slasher They/Them

In the new Blumhouse-produced horror film They/Them, a mysterious masked killer stalks a gay conversion-therapy camp. The movie is the directorial debut of screenwriter John Logan, a three-time Oscar nominee for his work on Gladiator, The Aviator, and Hugo.

"I've always wanted to write a version of this movie," Logan tells EW. "I love horror. It's just my genre. I cut my teeth on it."

But, he adds, "It's a really problematic genre for gender, sexual identifications, and sexual politics, and it always has been. I wanted to hit dead-on the questions of gender and sexual identity in a horror film, because when I was growing up, gay characters were either victims or they were jokes, and I know how much it would have meant to me as a 12-, 13-, or 14-year-old to see a queer hero in a horror film."

THEY/THEM Theo Germaine in 'They/Them' | Credit: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse

In this case, the hero is nonbinary and transgender camper Jordan, played by Theo Germaine (The Politician, Work in Progress).

"They're fantastic," Logan says of the actor. "When I write something, I always think about the face and soul of the protagonist, whether it's Maximus in Gladiator or Howard Hughes [in The Aviator]. I was obsessed with the character of Jordan."

He continues, "The movie opens with their face and closes with their face, and their journey is the emotional heart of the movie. I'd seen Theo on TV and thought they were really fascinating, so they read for me, and it was fantastic. I couldn't be more thrilled and excited that so many people are going to get to see what Theo can do."

The film's cast also includes Veep's Anna Chlumsky, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Darwin Del Fabro, and Kevin Bacon, who portrays Owen Whistler, the owner of the conversion-therapy camp.

"I don't usually write things with actors in mind, but I wrote Owen with Kevin Bacon completely in my head," says Logan. "Thankfully, Kevin wanted to do it."

They/Them premieres Aug. 5 on Peacock. Watch the film's teaser trailer below.

