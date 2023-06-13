Something, or someone, is keeping the residents of an inner city community brainwashed, and it's up to an unlikely trio of heroes to stop whatever's going on by any means necessary.

That trio is drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), streetwise and booksmart sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and her smooth-talking pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), as shown in EW's exclusive trailer reveal for director Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone (on Netflix July 21).

Taylor says he wanted to use comedy to "undercut some of the more darker elements" of his feature film directorial debut, which also serves as an ode to Blaxploitation movies of the 1970s.

They Cloned Tyrone Director director Juel Taylor on set of 'They Cloned Tyrone' with Jamie Foxx | Credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

"I love Jackie Brown and Boogie Nights, Big Lebowski. I knew I wanted it to be comedic, but it's a mystery movie before everything else," Taylor tells EW. "If you just sit down and think about it in a quiet room, there's some messed up things that are going on."

"Messed up" doesn't even begin to describe it.

After Fontaine seemingly dies one night in a shootout, he awakens the next day with no memory of his death or the day before, and continues on as if nothing happened. However, Slick Charles saw Fontaine gunned down and is more than a little freaked out when the dealer shows up at his door yet again, demanding the money he previously gave him.

With help from the inquisitive Yo-Yo, they soon find out why Fontaine doesn't remember getting shot: he's a clone. One of many discovered in an underground lab that's also pumping out products ranging from fried chicken to grape soda that keeps their community pleasantly placated. Together, they have to find out who cloned... well, Fontaine.

Despite all the heady conspiracy theorizing, Taylor says he "really just set out to make something that people enjoy."

"There's a lot of stuff that you could read into with the film, but we really didn't set out to make something that was didactic or preachy," Taylor says. "I think we put a lot of care into it. There are themes in the movie, there are games that we're playing in the movie that you can latch onto. But I think different people are going to take different things from it. And that's cool."

Check out the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.