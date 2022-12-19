Zach Gilford and costar Alisha Wainwright discover that the kids are most definitely not alright in terror tale from director Roxanne Benjamin.

Filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin has a longstanding fondness for horror films in which children are the source of the terror.

"I've always had a wariness with kids, just because they're in their own world, and they don't necessarily conform to any social norms, there's something that's eerie about that" says the director, whose credits include 2019's Body at Brighton Rock and the TV version of Creepshow. "Also, I saw The Good Son at a very opportune age where it was just super scary to me. I think they're just super-fun."

Given this, Benjamin seems like the perfect person to direct There's Something Wrong With the Children (out Jan. 17). Written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White, the film details how a couple's willingness to babysit their friends' two kids goes catastrophically awry.

"Two couples head on a weekend getaway to catchup," says Benjamin, setting up the film. "One couple, having marital problems, convinces the other couple to watch their children for the night, and then they lose the children. The kids come back and they start to think that something might be amiss with the children."

THERE'S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE CHILDREN Zach Gilford in 'There's Something Wrong With the Children' | Credit: Alyssa Moran/Paramount

The parents are played by Carlos Santos (Gentefied) and Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley) while the other couple are portrayed by Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion) and Midnight Mass actor Zach Gilford.

"My buddies Radio Silence (the trio behind this year's Scream reboot) had worked with Zach and the put in a word," says Benjamin. "Alicia, I really loved in Raising Dion, and she had worked with kids, and was used to that schedule, which was also a big bonus. Amanda and Carlos, I kind started in comedy before I moved over to horror, so I pepper all of my movies with people from the comedy scene."

THERE'S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THE CHILDREN 'There's Something Wrong With the Children' director Roxanne Benjamin with actors Briella Guiza and David Mattle | Credit: Sam Lothridge/Paramount

The titular children are played by Briella Guiza and David Mattle.

"The kids were tough," says the director. "We went through like, 600 auditions for these kids, and then it was just doing call-backs, and seeing how they could handle different situations, just making sure they were comfortable on camera was the biggest thing. I feel so lucky, those kids are so great. And so creepy!"

There's Something Wrong With the Children is released on digital and on demand Jan. 17 and premieres on MGM+ March 17. Exclusively watch the film's trailer above.

There's Something Wrong with the Children is produced by Blumhouse Television and MGM+ and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment and MGM+.

