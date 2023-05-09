Theo James will ape the example of many a thespian predecessor by starring in a movie adaptation of a Stephen King tale.

James Wan's Atomic Monster announced today that the White Lotus actor will star in a big screen version of King's short story "The Monkey." The film's director is Osgood Perkins, whose previous movies include The Blackcoat's Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, while Wan is one of the movie's producers.

In the story, twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, after which a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

Theo James Theo James | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

"Stephen King is the godfather of the horror genre," said Wan in a statement. "He had a huge influence on me as a child and throughout my career and it's always been a dream to help bring one of his stories to life. The Monkey is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit. And I can't imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life."

Wan is also a producer on the upcoming new adaptation of King's vampire tale 'Salem's Lot.

