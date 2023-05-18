Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Jimmy Tatro, and co-director Molly Gordon star in the comedy about a crypto-bro who tries to save a scrappy kids theater camp in upstate New York.

Theater kids everywhere, prepare to feel seen.

The first trailer for Theater Camp is here and it perfectly captures the experience of growing up as a teen thespian. It doesn't matter if you never got the chance to go to theater camp, you'll instantly feel right at home while watching the hilarious preview.

From Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman in their feature directorial debut, Theater Camp stars Gordon, Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Jimmy Tatro, Noah Galvin, and Amy Sedaris. The mockumentary follows a scrappy kids theater camp in upstate New York called AdirondACTS, and all the creative, passionate, and slightly unhinged characters who flock there every summer.

When Joan (Sedaris), the founder of the haven for budding performers, falls into a coma, her clueless crypto-bro son Troy (Tatro) has to step in to save the camp from financial ruin. Working together with camp counselors Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), and the rest of the eccentric teachers, fish-out-of-water Troy must come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night.

The theater star power alone in this ensemble cast is off the charts, and if you loved Tatro as a clueless jock in American Vandal, he's dialed that up to 11 as Troy tries to learn about drama and connect with the counselors and campers. At one point in the trailer, he DJs a dance and intros a song with, "Send my regards to Broadway, b----!"

Molly Gordon and Ben Platt in the film THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. Molly Gordon and Ben Platt play best friends and camp counselors Rebecca-Diane and Amos in 'Theater Camp' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

From a narc snitching on an unsanctioned piercing ring to a cue for cocaine (a.k.a. white feather boas) during a kids' production to stolen CBD gummies, Theater Camp has it all. It may seem like fun and games, but it's not. "It's art," says Edebiri's Janet Walch.

Curtains rise on Theater Camp in theaters July 14. Watch the first trailer (and give it a standing ovation) above.

