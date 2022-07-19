Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the historical epic will debut at the 47th annual festival this September.

Viola Davis' The Woman King to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Viola Davis is ready to conquer the world, or at least, the cinematic one.

Her historical epic The Woman King, based on the incredibly badass all-female African strike force known as the Agojie, will have its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival, EW can exclusively reveal.

THE WOMAN KING Viola Davis stands her ground in 'The Woman King' | Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), The Woman King tells the story of the Agojie, who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

These exceptional female warriors were the inspiration behind the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, and were also referenced in Lovecraft Country's excellent "I Am" episode in which the character Hippolyta (Oscar- and Emmy-nominee Aunjanue Ellis) travels through time and becomes an Agojie warrior.

The Woman King Viola Davis wages war against European colonialism in 'The Woman King.' | Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

Speaking of Oscars, Viola Davis portrays General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life — European colonialism.

The film also stars Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Sheila Atim (Bruised), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After), and John Boyega as King Ghezo.

The 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 8-18. After its TIFF world premiere, The Woman King will ferociously attack theaters on Sept. 16.

