In horror-thriller The Wolf of Snow Hollow Jim Cummings plays a cop with a lot of issues and problems even by the standards of the cop-who-has-a-lot-of-issues-and-problems genre.

"The movie is about this recovering alcoholic who is the son of the sheriff at a sheriff’s department in Utah," says Cummings, who who also wrote and directed the film. "He is just a complete bulldozer and asshole and doesn’t listen to the people around him. That's how we introduce the guy. He's at AA and he sounds like a murderer. He talks about driving a forklift through his ex-wife’s house."

And it gets worse!

"He starts to believe that there is a serial killer in town and everybody else starts to believe that there’s a werewolf," Cummings continues. "He has to convince everybody in his circle that there’s no such thing as werewolves, which is something that he thinks should have gone without saying. And it becomes progressively more intense."

The Wolf of Snow Hollow also features one of the last performances from the late Robert Forster (Jackie Brown, Twin Peaks: The Return), who plays Cummings's father.

"Robert was like the last cowboy, it kind of felt like on set," says Cummings. "He was great, man. He was just so authentic. He saw my first movie and was like, 'This kid is great, I’m going to work with this dude.' He just kept on championing me.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow costars Riki Lindhome, Jimmy Tatro, and Chloe East and is released in theaters and on demand Oct. 9.

