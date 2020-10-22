Hathaway gives a taste of her campy performance as Dahl's famous villain, leader of the world's witches. In the clip, shown above, she recreates a moment from the book wherein poor little Bruno is lured into the big witch convention with the promise of chocolate, only to be transformed into a mouse. Atlanta star Jahzir Bruno, playing the main character in this reimagining, is forced to watch from his hiding spot as the witches plan this fate for every child.