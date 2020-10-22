The Witches sneak peek recreates book's mousy transformation
Watch as Anne Hathaway's Grand High Witch casts a spell on poor, poor Bruno.
Children, beware! Anne Hathaway's Grand High Witch casts her spell in EW's exclusive sneak peek at The Witches, director Robert Zemeckis' new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.
Hathaway gives a taste of her campy performance as Dahl's famous villain, leader of the world's witches. In the clip, shown above, she recreates a moment from the book wherein poor little Bruno is lured into the big witch convention with the promise of chocolate, only to be transformed into a mouse. Atlanta star Jahzir Bruno, playing the main character in this reimagining, is forced to watch from his hiding spot as the witches plan this fate for every child.
Still, no amount of witch potion can squash Bruno's appetite for sweets.
The Witches, originally planned for a theatrical release via Warner Bros., is now available to stream on HBO Max in light of **gestures to all of this**. Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, and Codie-Lei Eastick also feature in the film.
Watch the clip above.
