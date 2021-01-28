The Witch Boy animated musical lands at Netflix with original music by Haim

The Witch Boy, the queer-friendly graphic novel from Molly Knox Ostertag, a designer on Disney Channel's Star Vs. the Forces of Evil, was announced for adaptation as an upcoming Netflix animated movie musical.

The story centers around "a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters," according to a brief plot description. In the story established in the source material, crossing those lines is unheard of. The young Aster, however, finds himself developing powers as a witch. "When a mysterious danger threatens his world, Aster must embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind himself, his powers, and everything that is magical," the film's plot reads.

Netflix released an official concept art piece from the visual development of The Witch Boy, which is being adapted for the screen by Maria Melnik (American Gods season 1, Escape Room). It will also feature original music written by Haim.

Minkyu Lee will make his directorial feature film debut after receiving Oscar nominations for directing the 2012 short film Adam and Dog. He also worked as an animator on the Oscar-winning short Dear Basketball, in addition to working in the crew on Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6.

Fox Animation had picked up the movie rights to The Witch Boy in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But, with Fox now absorbed into the Walt Disney Company, a film version now lies at Netflix.

Ostertag followed up the first Witch Boy graphic novel with sequel installments, The Hidden Witch and The Midwinter Witch. Her wife, Noelle Stevenson, also successfully launched LGBTQ-friendly titles, like the Netflix series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and the graphic novel Lumberjanes.

"It has been a life-long dream of mine to create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form," Lee said in a statement. "The connection between this dream, my experiences, and Aster and Juniper's story is what draws me to this film every day. I am grateful to be creating this with the wonderful team at Netflix. My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness and 'otherness,' will come to audiences around the world as something truly special."

Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Ryan Harris will produce the movie.