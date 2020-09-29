Watch Chris Messina and Chloë Sevigny in The True Adventures of Wolfboy trailer

Coming-of-age drama The True Adventures of Wolfboy stars young actor Jaeden Martell as Paul, a lonely kid living with his father in a run-down house in a run-down city. Oh, also? Paul has hypertrichosis, a condition which causes a thick coat of hair to grow over the entirety of his body.

On his thirteenth birthday, Paul’s life is disrupted when, provoked by an argument with his father, he runs away from home in an attempt to reunite with his estranged mother. In his travels, Paul encounters, befriends, and antagonizes an assortment of vivid misfits, including Aristiana, a young transgender girl; Rose, a lawless delinquent with a penchant for cars and armed robbery; and Mr. Silk, a corrupt carnival operator who may just be the Devil Himself.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy is written by Olivia Dufault and directed by Martin Krejcí. The film costars Chris Messina, Eve Hewson, Michelle Wilson, Stephan McKinley Henderson, Sophie Giannamore, Chloë Sevigny, and John Turturro.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy is released Oct. 30. Exclusively watch the film's trailer above and see the poster below.

Image zoom Vertical Entertainment

Video courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

