The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, ranked

1. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Out investigating the possible robbery of their grandfather's grave, Sally Hardesty (Burns) and her brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), along with a group of their friends, stumble upon a family of slaughterhouse workers who, after years of killing and eating animals, have turned their attention to humans. Their black sheep is Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), a hulking figure with a chainsaw who wears the skin of his victims.

Hooper's original is often imitated but never replicated, one of the few horror movies that leaps from the screen without an ounce of artifice attached and embeds itself in your subconscious for decades to come. As an evocation of hellish descent onscreen, it rivals Apocalypse Now in its sheer commitment to the nightmare endured by its central characters. Chain Saw Massacre builds to a fever pitch of such intensity that, no matter how many times one has seen the film, it still manages to whip you up into its vortex.

TCM was crafted by Hooper as a response to the treatment of animals in slaughterhouses; the abject terror experienced by the teens in his film was intended to mirror the confusion and horror experienced by animals in an abattoir before their execution. So compelling was his own narrative, Hooper stopped eating meat for good while producing this film. (Guillermo del Toro reportedly adopted a similar tact after he watched TCM for the first time.) Indeed, PETA even ranked Massacre as one of the top 10 films that will "make you go meatless."

By and large, the experience of making the film appeared to be as arduous and pulverizing as the events depicted within. The heat oozing off the screen was only rivaled by the temperatures on set, which often topped 100 degrees each day for the entire four weeks of filming. All of the actors were similarly put through the ringer. Speaking of his process in a 2014 SXSW interview, Hooper explained, "I would separate the actors and not let them socialize. Franklin, I would advise him and he went with it…to not change his clothes[,] to get as sweaty as possible, to never have lunch with anybody else." Hooper likewise acknowledged that each of his performers had endured an injury of some magnitude during the shoot. Of Leatherface's skull-cracking introduction, the director recollected that "the hammer that was used to actually hit [Kirk actor] Bill Vail…gave him a black eye, it…knocked him down because…Gunnar Hansen had to really hit the guy…Everyone hated me by the end of the production…but I think they're all mostly resolved with that, you know, but [the tough approach to filmmaking] was necessary."

Ultimately, all of that misery went into creating one of the most enduring fright films of all time. Julia Ducournau, the mastermind behind the wondrously demented Raw (2017) and Titane (2021), once told EW, "For me, Halloween is Texas Chainsaw Massacre… This is incredibly smart, incredibly political, the cinematography is amazing. And, it's incredibly amoral, you know? It's not like you have the good guys and the bad guys. It is really… smartly done. And it's a physical experience, there is no denial about that. It's a real work of art."