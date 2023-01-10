The Terminator movies, ranked

6. Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Terminator: Genisys was, in many ways, doomed from the beginning. Originally, the franchise was meant to continue with multiple movies following up on the future plot of Terminator Salvation. Unfortunately, that movie's tepid performance and the financial woes of The Halcyon Company meant that instead of sequels to Salvation, we got Genisys: a half-baked attempt at rebooting the franchise under the helm of director Alan Taylor.

As EW's critic noted, the plot (involving an alternate timeline created by sending a T-800, again played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, to protect Sarah Connor in the 1970s before eventually helping her and Kyle Reese travel to the future) cynically capitalizes on previous franchise entries. "Its connection to older, better movies cons us into believing it's better than it is," he wrote. Furthermore, the movie can best be summed up as a "wildly expensive, decent-looking, mildly diverting mess that doesn't make a lick of sense."

Ultimately, how well you enjoy this movie depends on how much you enjoy the cast. It's rewarding to see Schwarznegger properly return to the franchise and do new things with his iconic character. It's fun to see J.K. Simmons chewing scenery as a grizzled detective, and Emilia Clarke breathes new life into the franchise as a young Sarah Connor. And speaking of Game of Thrones actors, House of the Dragon fans may be excited to see Matt Smith as a mustache-twirling cybernetic villain. But unless you are really invested in these actors and their performances, you may want to travel back in time and stop yourself from hitting "play" on this stinker.