Sorry, New York — the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are leaving the big city to make their mark on Hollywood.

The heroes in a half-shell typically known for their Big Apple adventures must have gotten lost in the sewer system, because they're expected to emerge at the TCL Chinese Theatre's Forecourt of the Stars for a Los Angeles imprinting ceremony next month. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael will join leagues of Hollywood legends by adding their webbed handprints to the cement. From then on, they'll be immortalized alongside Keanu Reeves, the Avengers: Endgame cast, and, yes, Godzilla.

The ceremony being held on September 7 will also immortalize their creator, comic-book artist Kevin Eastman.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' | Credit: PARAMOUNT PICTURES and NICKELODEON MOVIES

The honor comes shortly after the turtles returned to the big screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in which they embark on a mission to win over humanity and be accepted as normal teens after years of being sheltered in the sewers of New York City.

They may not look it, but the crime-fighting turtles are celebrating their 40th birthday next year. The classic Ninja Turtles property was created in 1984 by Eastman and Peter Laird, debuting as a comic book series before becoming a hit animated series in the '80s and live-action series in the '90s. It spawned several blockbuster releases and follow-up series, with Mutant Mayhem being the latest.

Thanks to the Seth Rogen-produced film, the turtles might very well be on the cusp of a new era, with Paramount already planning a sequel film and a spin-off series slated for Paramount+.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said at the time.