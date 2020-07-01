Shia LaBeouf 'might be the Devil' in trailer for crime drama The Tax Collector
The Los Angeles-set thriller The Tax Collector concerns David and Creeper, a pair of “tax collectors” in the employ of a crime lord named Wizard, who are tasked with collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.
The Tax Collector stars Bobby Soto as David and Shia LaBeouf as Creeper. The film costars Cinthya Carmona and George Lopez — yes, that George Lopez.
The Tax Collector is written and directed by David Ayer, whose previous credits include Suicide Squad, End of Watch, Bright, Sabotage, and the LaBeouf-featuring World War II film Fury.
The Tax Collector is set for release in theaters, on demand, and digital on Aug. 7.
Watch the new trailer for The Tax Collector, above.
