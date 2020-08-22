Ready for your first look at James Gunn's resurrection of the Suicide Squad franchise?

The writer-director revealed an action-packed behind-the-scenes video with a bunch of footage from his reboot of the rogue's gallery action film during DC's virtual FanDome event on Saturday (above). "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn's characters and comedy," producer Peter Safran said.

Gunn also released a second video showing which actors are playing which characters (or most of them anyway, below).

The project represents a double reboot of sorts: The Suicide Squad returns to life a property that was widely perceived as creatively bombing in 2016's Suicide Squad (save the introduction of standout Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn). The upcoming film also marks the return of Gunn, who Disney/Marvel fired in 2018 from his massively successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Gunn was quickly snatched up by Warner Bros./DC to revive The Suicide Squad, then Disney realized their mistake and rehired him for Guardians 3 in 2019.

"By far the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie," Gunn told fans on Saturday. "The character I was most excited to write for was Harley Quinn there's a chaotic, trickster god [element] to her."

Actors reprising their roles in the film include Robbie as the unhinged Quinn, Viola Davis as government agent Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as squad leader Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as thief Captain Boomerang. Other actors include David Dastmalchian (Polka Dot Man), Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Mayling Ng (Mongal), John Cena (Peacemaker), Flula Borg (Javelin), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Peter Capaldi (Thinker), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Alice Braga (Solsoria), Michael Rooker (Savant), Taika Waititi, and Jennifer Holland.

Safran has described the project as "a total reboot... everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot."

Filming thankfully wrapped in February, well before the pandemic shutdown of the entertainment industry. The Suicide Squad will be released on Aug. 2, 2021.

