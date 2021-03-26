Watch the first trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

2021 is proving to be a great year for the two folks most responsible for the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake. You may have heard that the movie's director Zack Synder recently unleashed his cut of Justice League while Dawn of the Dead screenwriter-turned-Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has now released the first trailer for his own DC adventure The Suicide Squad, which will premiere in theatres and on HBO Max, Aug. 6.

This follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad finds the titular group of super-villains being dropped onto the remote island of Corto Maltese on a search and destroy mission with Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag attempting to keep them in line and the government techies of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller tracking their every move.

The Suicide Squad costars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn as well as (deep breath) Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, and Sylvester Stallone.

Watch the red band trailer for The Suicide Squad above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.