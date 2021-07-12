This time it's war: How James Gunn took The Suicide Squad over the top

Gunn dug deep into his knowledge of DC Comics to come up with new Squad members. He cast frequent collaborator Michael Rooker as the vigilante Savant and recruited his own brother Sean Gunn, who physically portrays Rocket in the Guardians movies, to give another motion-capture performance, as the human-size rodent Weasel. Other Squad newbies include Daniela Melchior as the animals-controlling Ratcatcher 2 (the character's father, the original Ratcatcher, is played by Taika Waititi) and Ant-Man actor Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, who can kill people with, yes, polka dots. "I've been collecting comics since I was 12 years old," says Dastmalchian. "James said he wanted me to play the Polka-Dot Man, and I was like, 'Wait, who?'" Gunn initially thought of casting Guardians star Dave Bautista as the homicidal Peacemaker character. When the actor opted instead to star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the director handpicked another former wrestler: John Cena. "I didn't look at myself as a second choice; I just looked at it as a chance to do the best I could," says Cena. In the film, Peacemaker butts heads with Elba's weapons expert Bloodsport. "There is a particular scene where my character and Peacemaker really battle it out," says the Luther actor. "It becomes the biggest cinematic d---swinging competition you've ever seen."