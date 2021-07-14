How did Chris Pratt wind up in The Suicide Squad? He didn't. But a performer named Crisp Ratt does appear in writer-director James Gunn's supervillain saga, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

Let us explain.

In the film, Daniela Melchior plays a Suicide Squad member named Ratcatcher 2, who has the power to control rats and is even best friends with a rodent named Sebastian. In real life, this required the services of live rats on the shoot. We'll let Gunn pick up the tail, sorry tale, from there.

"We had a lot of rats that we worked with," says the filmmaker. "A couple dozen, I guess. But we had two primary rats. One was named Jaws and one was named Crisp Ratt. [Laughs] They were our two main rats, and they were sweethearts, and they played Sebastian for most of the movie. Crisp could do some things and Jaws could do some other things. Jaws was the more mellow one. Whenever you needed a rat to just sit on Daniela's shoulder, or to be held by her, or whatever, that's almost always Jaws. And when you needed a more crazy rat that was drinking water or running across the room, that would be Crisp Ratt."

One of the rodent performers in The Suicide Squad was named Crisp Ratt; Chris Pratt A rat, Chris Pratt | Credit: Inga Kjer/Photothek via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The rats are even credited at the end of the movie, which led to an interesting exchange between Gunn and Pratt, who the filmmaker knows from having directed him in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. According to Gunn, "I had to text Chris the other day to be like, 'We're putting the credits together and one of our rats is named Crisp Ratt. This of course is meant as a compliment to you. But I just want to make sure that you're cool with that, that I put this rat's name in the credits.'" And? "He thought it was hilarious," says the director.

Watch the trailer for The Suicide Squad above.

