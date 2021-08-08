The Suicide Squad captures top spot at weekend box office

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad battled its way to victory at the top of the weekend box office.

According to Comscore estimates, the film made approximately $26.5 million across 4,002 screens. Disney's The Jungle Cruise dropped to second with $15.6 million.

It's worth noting that The Suicide Squad was also available -- for no extra charge -- to subscribers of HBO Max. When The Jungle Cruise debuted last weekend, it earned $34.1 million across 4,310 screens, and an additional $30 million globally via Disney+ Premier Access.

This growing coronavirus Delta variant, which has led to mask-wearing rules in some places, likely affected the box office, though exactly how much, was hard to measure, Comscore Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian, told EW on Sunday.

"It's difficult to assess the impact of the delta variant on consumer behavior as it relates to moviegoing, and that variable coupled with any attempt to judge the impact of the HBO Max non-premium release model on the performance of The Suicide Squad only adds to the difficulties when trying to crack the code of this very challenging (and admittedly interesting) movie marketplace environment," he told EW.

M. Night Shymalan's Old took third this weekend with $4.1 million, while Black Widow landed in fourth with about $4 million in takings.