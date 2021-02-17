Filmmaker Jill Gevargizian's debut film The Stylist concerns a hair salon worker who has a killer way with a pair of scissors — in more ways than one.

"It's about Claire, a hairstylist, who is a serial killer," the director told EW last year. "She starts to get closer to one of her favorite clients, Olivia, and through that friendship, or what she perceives as a friendship, she sees this opportunity to maybe change and become something she always hoped she could be. And that doesn't exactly go as she hopes."

The role of Claire is played by Najarra Townsend while Brea Grant (Heroes, Rob Zombie's Halloween II) portrays Olivia.

Gevargizian's film was partly inspired by her own experiences working as a hairstylist.

"It's still my bread and butter," she says. "The salon where I work is where we shot the salon scenes in the feature. So, you can come in and get the real-life Stylist experience!"

The Stylist will be released on the Arrow platform March 1. Exclusively watch the film's, at times rather disturbing, trailer below.

