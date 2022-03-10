The snub that still hurts: Wall-E

Animated movies have always struggled to find their place in Oscar's Best Picture race. But there was one tiny, tread-wheeled android who should have changed the game.

In 1939, Walt Disney received an honorary Oscar for the trailblazing achievement of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves — actually a customized set presented by Shirley Temple: one standard-size statuette, ringed by seven miniatures. It would be more than half a century before another animated feature, 1991's Beauty and the Beast, was even nominated for Best Picture (it fell to Silence of the Lambs, and settled for Best Original Song).

But one small monosyllabic robot could have been a contender in 2009, if only they'd let him: WALL-E, the soulful little trash compactor at the center of Pixar's tender sci-fi fantasy. Looking back, it's startling how prescient the film's vision of a bleak future-world was; with an exhausted Earth abandoned, humans drift through their days like drowsy veal in a floating sky-mall designed to meet every material need, stupefied by snacks and screen time. They don't know that WALL-E has found a green pea-shoot of hope down below, or that he's fallen for EVE, the sleek egg-shaped AI whose job it is to look for signs of sustainable life.

With those bare-bones and nearly nonexistent dialogue, animators managed to turn their googly-eyed muse — avid recycler, hopeless romantic, Hello, Dolly! superfan — into a golden-age marvel: Buster Keaton with rust stains on his undercarriage. Alas, like Dark Knight, another notable Picture snub that year, it never made the cut; Slumdom Millionaire (not undeservedly) won. So we can only dream that 100 years from now, some lost Blu-Ray will surface in the space-junk ether (Hello, WALL-E!) and be redeemed.