Watch the trailer for The Smiths-themed comedy Shoplifters of the World

Strange plot-twists, here we come. And if you recognize that as a reference to Brit indie-rockers The Smiths, then do we have the film for you!

Shoplifters of the World is set in the summer of 1987 when four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks — 20 of which feature on the movie's soundtrack.

Shoplifters of the World is written and directed by Stephen Kijak and stars Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, and Joe Manganiello.

RLJE Films is releasing the film March 26 in theaters (wear a mask!), on demand, and digital.

Exclusively see the film's poster and trailer, above.