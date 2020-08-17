Directed by Yuval Adler, the post-WWII revenge thriller starring Noomi Rapace , Joel Kinnaman , and Chris Messina tells the story of a Romani woman named Maja (Rapace), who is rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Messina) when a chance encounter in her neighborhood leads her to the man (Kinnaman) she believes is the German who brutalized her and her family 15 years earlier, during the Holocaust.

Things start to spiral when she kidnaps him and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. The trailer sees Maja reveal to her husband that the man is in the trunk of her car and then proceed to tie him up in her basement to enact her revenge — though the man denies he is the same person who once hurt her. Messina's character isn't quite as convinced they have they right man and tries to insist they release him, but Maja is hellbent on his confession.