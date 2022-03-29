See the stars at the Secrets of Dumbledore premiere — and yes, J.K. Rowling showed up
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Members of the wizarding world both past and present showed up at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Tuesday — including the franchise's controversial writer J.K. Rowling.
The Harry Potter creator joined cast members like Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Jude Law at the world premiere for the Fantastic Beasts sequel, walking the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Original Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was also in attendance, as was new cast member Mads Mikkelsen, who's making his debut as villain Grindelwald after taking over the role from Johnny Depp.
Rowling's attendance comes after the author sat out HBO Max's Return to Hogwarts anniversary special earlier this year. Original Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all participated in the 20th anniversary special, but Rowling only appeared in archival footage. At the time, sources told EW that Rowling was invited to participate, but her team determined that archived comments from the writer were adequate.
Rowling has become a polarizing figure for Potter fans, making repeated comments that many have labeled as harmful to the trans community. The author herself has denied being transphobic, but LGBTQ organizations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project have denounced her comments as harmful rhetoric, while franchise actors like Radcliffe and Redmayne have spoken out against Rowling's views.
Missing from the Secrets of Dumbledore premiere was star Ezra Miller, who returns to the franchise as Credence, a.k.a. Aurelius Dumbledore, after appearing in both the original Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald. Miller was arrested Sunday night in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested by South Hilo patrol officers and charged, and they were released after posting $500 bail.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters April 15. See the full gallery of premiere attendees below.
