The Secret Garden trailer unlocks a magical world of whimsy

Welcome to the world of The Secret Garden. It's a new kind of world that adapts Frances Hodgson Burnett's acclaimed novel, published in 1911. But, as the new trailer glimpses, it comes with a fresher perspective.

While the book was set at the turn of the 20th century, the film is set in 1947. Adapted by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne, The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a young orphan girl who is sent to live with her uncle, Lord Archibald Craven (Colin Firth), at his manor. In her isolation, she stumbles upon a garden that's full of magic.

Mary also encounters the cousin she didn't know she had, wheelchair-bound Colin Craven (Edan Hayhurst). While her uncle tries to keep his son bedridden, Mary is determined to show him the wonder of the garden so he can live his life. Amir Wilson, who stars in HBO and BBC's His Dark Materials series (also penned by Thorne), appears as Dickon. Julie Walters (Mamma Mia!) plays Mrs. Medlock.

Marc Munden directs The Secret Garden, while David Heyman, director from the Harry Potter movie franchise, produces with his Paddington colleague Rosie Alison. The Danish Girl's Jane Robertson co-produces.

The film is scheduled for theaters on April 17.

