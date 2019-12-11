The Santa Clause: Where are they now?

Larry Brandenburg has one of the funniest scenes in The Santa Clause, arresting Kris Kringle himself, but it wasn't even the first big film he starred in that year. The veteran actor, now 71, went from roles in films like The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, and The Shawshank Redemption to later TV guest roles on shows like Monk, Grey's Anatomy, and NCIS. Brandenburg's acting career slowed down in 2010, but he is often mentioned in relation to retrospectives for the multiple beloved films he's appeared in, like Fargo.