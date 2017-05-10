The Sandlot: Where Are They Now?

After popping up in episodes of Knots Landing, Nothern Exposure, and Blossom, Grant Gelt found his spot in The Sandlot as Bertram Grover Weeks. Gelt continued to act through the ’90s, making cameos in Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Boy Meets World, but stepped away from the camera in the 2000s. He now works as a music manager.