The Sandlot: Where Are They Now?

Take a look back at the stars of the '90s classic

Madeline Boardman
July 27, 2017 at 07:39 AM EDT
<p>More than 20 years ago, fans met the kids of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0128CYOFY/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0128CYOFY&amp;linkId=ef18d800b7c0aaf01ef1cce6f1b65aec"><em>The Sandlot</em></a>. Starring&nbsp;Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones, among others, the baseball movie followed a ragtag group of athletes playing pickup games in the 1960s summer. Take a look back at the stars of the 1993 film decades later.&nbsp;</p>
The Sandlot, Then and Now

More than 20 years ago, fans met the kids of The Sandlot. Starring Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones, among others, the baseball movie followed a ragtag group of athletes playing pickup games in the 1960s summer. Take a look back at the stars of the 1993 film decades later. 

<p>Tom Guiry led&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em> as&nbsp;Scotty Smalls, making his big-screen debut as the new kid in town. The child star followed up the gig with turns in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00005V1XH/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00005V1XH&amp;linkId=a1bfc3e2b3552bfab4a9d69cdc01d828"><em>Lassie</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00COOT6YQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00COOT6YQ&amp;linkId=8c417ac1d7f47083ec0d004a7974ead5"><em>All I Wanna Do</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000GX8B9I/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000GX8B9I&amp;linkId=beb4c2d6b9c92d3275eb753b421df8fa"><em>Black Hawk Down</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001VTTRC6/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001VTTRC6&amp;linkId=4e094d90d278f789f0f9e3b63e067379"><em>Mystic River</em></a>, and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AA7P9C2/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00AA7P9C2&amp;linkId=5148ac7fb0923ab89664d1c08648ec13"><em>The Fitzgerald Family Christmas</em></a>.</p>
Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls)

Tom Guiry led The Sandlot as Scotty Smalls, making his big-screen debut as the new kid in town. The child star followed up the gig with turns in LassieAll I Wanna DoBlack Hawk DownMystic River, and The Fitzgerald Family Christmas.

<p>After appearing in indie films and an episode of <em>Brooklyn Bridge</em>,&nbsp;Mike Vitar was <em>Sandlot</em>&#8216;s all-star as&nbsp;Benny &#8220;The Jet&#8221; Rodriguez. He went on to earn credits for&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006RXPZWM/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B006RXPZWM&amp;linkId=b7a37ac8ce8a7ec555bff15f592de9c6"><em>D2: The Mighty Ducks</em></a> and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0060D1BBI/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0060D1BBI&amp;linkId=bde47506cc43be0f3167c69df2f64615"><em>D3: The Mighty Ducks</em></a> before making his final on-screen appearance in a 1997 episode of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006546EVE/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B006546EVE&amp;linkId=5864ad433bf31447bb1202ffc3dd74bc"><em>Chicago Hope</em></a> and kicking off a career as a firefighter.&nbsp;</p>
Mike Vitar (Benjamin Franklin Rodriguez)

After appearing in indie films and an episode of Brooklyn Bridge, Mike Vitar was Sandlot‘s all-star as Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. He went on to earn credits for D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks before making his final on-screen appearance in a 1997 episode of Chicago Hope and kicking off a career as a firefighter. 

<p>A &#8217;90s staple,&nbsp;Patrick Renna earned his first big-screen credit for&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em>&nbsp;as Hamilton &#8220;Ham&#8221; Porter and rounded out the decade with appearances in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/6305428549/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=6305428549&amp;linkId=12bcc067a840b49f3790e35a2d5d2f89"><em>Son in Law</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00BK6JDUG/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00BK6JDUG&amp;linkId=4cb35aabaddb5701048fdac53dcdf0f7"><em>The Big Green</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00008AOVI/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00008AOVI&amp;linkId=79d7a4e4a6903145428bdd6f5b6e9a9d"><em>P.U.N.K.S.</em></a>, and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000065U4B/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000065U4B&amp;linkId=3c6597de114399685ba58e74825f623d"><em>Speedway Junky</em></a>. In the years since, Renna booked gigs in&nbsp;<em>Judging Amy</em>,&nbsp;<em>The Closer</em>,&nbsp;<em>Boston Legal</em>,&nbsp;<em>Bones</em>, and&nbsp;<em>Fear, Inc.&nbsp;</em></p>
Patrick Renna (Hamilton 'Ham' Porter)

A ’90s staple, Patrick Renna earned his first big-screen credit for The Sandlot as Hamilton “Ham” Porter and rounded out the decade with appearances in Son in LawThe Big GreenP.U.N.K.S., and Speedway Junky. In the years since, Renna booked gigs in Judging AmyThe CloserBoston LegalBones, and Fear, Inc. 

<p><em>The Sandlot&nbsp;</em>found its&nbsp;Michael &#8220;Squints&#8221; Palledorous in&nbsp;Chauncey Leopardi. The young actor came into the role after appearing in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00386EZKE/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00386EZKE&amp;linkId=d8967335996f6ed60dedf9268ca2deb0"><em>Father of the Bride</em></a> and episodes of&nbsp;<em>L.A. Law&nbsp;</em>and <em>E</em><em>vening Shade</em>.&nbsp;Leopardi&#8217;s post-Squints roles include turns in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004MCWME4/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004MCWME4&amp;linkId=c977e47851da3d29bb68e2e4cd20ce74"><em>Houseguest</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000I9S5SC/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000I9S5SC&amp;linkId=fa270105b26b0f95263de8ea231edcb3"><em>Casper</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00BK6JDUG/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00BK6JDUG&amp;linkId=66e954a0039b75148eb66575a3670100"><em>The Big Green</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y1CSZZB/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B06Y1CSZZB&amp;linkId=08821a51cf30c74201b32036e21798e1"><em>The Opposite of Sex</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0001EQHXO/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0001EQHXO&amp;linkId=15a6788b371b2682fd6775f173732c01"><em>Freaks and Geeks</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00B5AAW52/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00B5AAW52&amp;linkId=1a4bffaf9b6987ccfe397e79e86cb77c"><em>Gilmore Girls</em></a>, and&nbsp;<em>Coldwater</em>.</p>
Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous)

The Sandlot found its Michael “Squints” Palledorous in Chauncey Leopardi. The young actor came into the role after appearing in Father of the Bride and episodes of L.A. Law and Evening Shade. Leopardi’s post-Squints roles include turns in HouseguestCasperThe Big GreenThe Opposite of SexFreaks and GeeksGilmore Girls, and Coldwater.

<p>Marty York landed his first acting gig as&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Alan &#8220;Yeah-Yeah&#8221; McClennan. He went on to fill his r&eacute;sum&eacute; with roles in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005G4FFBE/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B005G4FFBE&amp;linkId=622c836349af63be764d44fafc041749"><em>Boy Meets World</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LU5PB0I/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00LU5PB0I&amp;linkId=43ce472e1fd238146b3eae0a27e32477"><em>Wings</em></a>,&nbsp;<em>Hey Arnold!</em>, and, most recently, a 2015 episode of&nbsp;<em>The Eric Andre Show</em>.</p>
Marty York ( Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan)

Marty York landed his first acting gig as The Sandlot‘s Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan. He went on to fill his résumé with roles in Boy Meets WorldWingsHey Arnold!, and, most recently, a 2015 episode of The Eric Andre Show.

<p>Brandon Quintin Adams joined&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot&nbsp;</em>as&nbsp;Kenny DeNunez, taking on the part after appearing in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0033TJATW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0033TJATW&amp;linkId=de14f4ce3584f72ffe102122d265922c"><em>Moonwalker</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000IKM91K/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000IKM91K&amp;linkId=4785e306309a27a16aaf69fe1240bf12"><em>The People Under the Stairs</em></a>, and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004IDHCQA/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004IDHCQA&amp;linkId=79563f1c057a4b986e9a24420fffb213"><em>The Mighty Ducks</em></a>. Adams earned subsequent credits for&nbsp;<em>Ghost in the Machine</em>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006RXPZWM/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B006RXPZWM&amp;linkId=913d1635c38da0b8b82400c903af7613"><em>D2: The Mighty Ducks</em></a>, and episodes of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004SGWYYC/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004SGWYYC&amp;linkId=85c2164a43610755f0db41ab3b1ae4c0"><em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air</em></a>,&nbsp;<em>Boy Meets World</em>, and&nbsp;<em>Moesha</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez)

Brandon Quintin Adams joined The Sandlot as Kenny DeNunez, taking on the part after appearing in MoonwalkerThe People Under the Stairs, and The Mighty Ducks. Adams earned subsequent credits for Ghost in the MachineD2: The Mighty Ducks, and episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirBoy Meets World, and Moesha

<p>After popping up in episodes of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000CS45AG/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000CS45AG&amp;linkId=154db6a591344ac4445592d1d7adb105"><em>Knots Landing</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006WK4Y6I/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B006WK4Y6I&amp;linkId=0c445f9e7c9ce85ab186b407aa0a05f1"><em>Nothern Exposure</em></a>, and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001GP5TMW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001GP5TMW&amp;linkId=4faf573b900cd97b9290237691e68746"><em>Blossom</em></a>,&nbsp;Grant Gelt found his spot in&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em> as&nbsp;Bertram Grover Weeks. Gelt continued to act through the &#8217;90s, making cameos in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0006L0LKW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0006L0LKW&amp;linkId=d16f4d36942ea52b721c7c9167897328"><em>Saved by the Bell: The New Class</em></a> and&nbsp;<em>Boy Meets World</em>, but stepped away from the camera in the 2000s. He now works as a music manager.&nbsp;</p>
Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks)

After popping up in episodes of Knots LandingNothern Exposure, and Blossom, Grant Gelt found his spot in The Sandlot as Bertram Grover Weeks. Gelt continued to act through the ’90s, making cameos in Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Boy Meets World, but stepped away from the camera in the 2000s. He now works as a music manager. 

<p><em>Superman</em> alum Victor DiMattia joined&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot </em>as&nbsp;Timmy Timmons, the elder of the Timmons brothers. Soon after, he wrapped his run as Sam on&nbsp;<em>A Peaceable Kingdom</em> and took a step back from acting.&nbsp;DiMattia went on to direct two shorts and recently completed&nbsp;the upcoming indie&nbsp;<em>Storefront</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons)

Superman alum Victor DiMattia joined The Sandlot as Timmy Timmons, the elder of the Timmons brothers. Soon after, he wrapped his run as Sam on A Peaceable Kingdom and took a step back from acting. DiMattia went on to direct two shorts and recently completed the upcoming indie Storefront

<p>The younger of the <em>Sandlot&nbsp;</em>brothers,&nbsp;Shane Obedzinski played&nbsp;Tommy &#8220;Repeat&#8221; Timmons. He largely quit acting in the 1990s, and <a href="http://www.tampabay.com/news/humaninterest/star-of-the-sandlot-now-brandon-pizzeria-owner-still-beams-about-role/2154586">opened</a> the Florida-based restaurant&nbsp;New York Times Square Pizza.</p>
Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons)

The younger of the Sandlot brothers, Shane Obedzinski played Tommy “Repeat” Timmons. He largely quit acting in the 1990s, and opened the Florida-based restaurant New York Times Square Pizza.

<p>Denis Leary made an early appearance in&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em>, playing Smalls&#8217; stepfather, Bill. Leary&#8217;s career took off from there, including Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated turns in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B008H6GHF6/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B008H6GHF6&amp;linkId=6fa42263aa50c411d7fb5d9d79d348f6"><em>Rescue Me</em></a> and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B007Q350I6/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B007Q350I6&amp;linkId=f9b56a8933028177a93a2d3f1c3e917a"><em>Recount</em></a>, and big-screen appearances in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B003YDU6NQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B003YDU6NQ&amp;linkId=0bd74641b11cbf0f24d1926f55195da2"><em>Operation Dumbo Drop</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0028QA39M/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B0028QA39M&amp;linkId=fcf8181cab28c36439429d1ebaf2d668"><em>Suicide Kings</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000YHGCOW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000YHGCOW&amp;linkId=2e59ea0c4ede5eff593145ea070d4923"><em>Wag the Dog</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001EVK0LI/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001EVK0LI&amp;linkId=c6fc0d3625831464454f26d668774ecb"><em>Small Soldiers</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000RLHDUM/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000RLHDUM&amp;linkId=27621214a237f2ab4c113fc730f5271f"><em>The Thomas Crown Affair</em></a>, and&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B009B0JSD0/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B009B0JSD0&amp;linkId=77ddea313c509babcde2590ce060b871">The Amazing Spider-Man</a>.</em>&nbsp;</p>
Denis Leary (Bill)

Denis Leary made an early appearance in The Sandlot, playing Smalls’ stepfather, Bill. Leary’s career took off from there, including Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated turns in Rescue Me and Recount, and big-screen appearances in Operation Dumbo DropSuicide KingsWag the DogSmall SoldiersThe Thomas Crown Affair, and The Amazing Spider-Man. 

<p>Marley Shelton joined&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot&nbsp;</em>as town lifeguard Wendy. After playing the object of Squints&#8217; desire, the actress&nbsp;earned credits for&nbsp;<em>Warriors of Virtue</em>,&nbsp;<em>Trojan War</em>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004GJYRA0/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004GJYRA0&amp;linkId=5b7dad8d17b99f39f68da0a79e510fae"><em>Pleasantville</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00O1SK8UY/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00O1SK8UY&amp;linkId=b371cb5ff3f8008d5d7439631fd76233"><em>Sugar &amp; Spice</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004KET9L8/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004KET9L8&amp;linkId=dd498e02cd62ec1f8d6d8979a5cd5fbf"><em>Bubble Boy</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001023N1U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001023N1U&amp;linkId=c4522e8ce0de12c8bef504888260f9e8"><em>Uptown Girls</em></a>, and&nbsp;<em>Planet Terror</em>.</p>
Marley Shelton (Wendy)

Marley Shelton joined The Sandlot as town lifeguard Wendy. After playing the object of Squints’ desire, the actress earned credits for Warriors of VirtueTrojan WarPleasantvilleSugar & SpiceBubble BoyUptown Girls, and Planet Terror.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000IKQK7E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000IKQK7E&amp;linkId=ce9ba28a702383c9e590e52b1fda4797"><em>Animal House</em></a> alum Karen Allen signed on to play Smalls&#8217; mom in&nbsp;<em>The Sandlot</em>, following up the gig with&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000GOLSI8/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B000GOLSI8&amp;linkId=977dc2d7d78d9f2ecbf97aa544ee147f"><em>The Perfect Storm</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00742839C/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B00742839C&amp;linkId=3bc8370801575ba40445655078771edd"><em>In the Bedroom</em></a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001M6KTLG/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B001M6KTLG&amp;linkId=3932ee3be83ed27f267cf2d702fa74d8"><em>Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull</em></a>, and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004W5MHL4/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=entertain07-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B004W5MHL4&amp;linkId=991ae0fd6114271a04c63540211101dc"><em>White Irish Drinkers</em></a>.&nbsp;</p>
Karen Allen (Mom)

Animal House alum Karen Allen signed on to play Smalls’ mom in The Sandlot, following up the gig with The Perfect StormIn the BedroomIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and White Irish Drinkers

