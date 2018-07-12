An EW Investigation: Are all of Dwayne Johnson’s characters the same person?

Have you ever felt a calling? Like you were placed on Earth for one specific reason. Well, that’s the feeling I got when tasked with answering one of humanity’s greatest questions: Are all of Dwayne Johnson’s characters the same person?

I’ve always been a ride or die Rock fan, a Professor of Rockology, if you will. But even for me, this investigation was quite the undertaking. Don’t get me wrong, there were clear signs that these characters could all be the same guy. I mean, in almost every movie, he goes by a name that’s between three and five letters, making it easy for him to remember, which is important since he’s constantly changing it. And also, he’s got a pretty consistent look (those three pics are from three different movies).

But after months of research and late-night Rockathons, I believe I have the definitive evidence to prove that these are not separate movies but actually the extended story of an ageless hero. So ahead of the release of Skyscraper, the latest chapter in this epic man’s life, welcome to The Rock Cinematic Universe.