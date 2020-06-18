The Rental trailer teases a weekend from hell with Dan Stevens and Alison Brie

The Rental stars Dan Stevens and Jeremy Allen White as brothers who rent a house by the sea for the weekend with their partners, respectively portrayed by Franco's wife, Alison Brie , and Sheila Vand. Without giving too much away, we can reveal that terrible things ensue in this horror-thriller, the directorial debut of Dave Franco , who also cowrote the movie with filmmaker Joe Swanberg.

"I acted in Swanberg's Netflix show Easy," says Franco. "We got along really well and realized we had similar sensibilities and interests, including horror films. The idea of writing a horror with Joe was intriguing because his main strengths lie in character and relationships and we were excited to create characters that were well-rounded and relatable, so that when things inevitably start to go crazy in the film the audience is actually invested in whether or not these people live or die."