In horror movie The Rental, two brothers, played by Dan Stevens and Jeremy Allen White, rent a house by the sea for the weekend with their partners, respectively portrayed by Franco's wife, Alison Brie, and Sheila Vand. Do terrible things ensue? Indeed they do, although we won't say more for risk of spoiling matters. The film is the directorial debut of Dave Franco, best known for his starring roles in films such as Now You See Me, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

"I think about how the country is as divided as it has ever been, and no one trusts each other, and yet we trust staying in the home of a stranger, simply because of a few positive reviews online," he says.

Franco co-wrote the movie with director Joe Swanberg, whose own horror bona fides include appearing in the 2011 film You're Next.

"I acted in Swanberg's Netflix show Easy," says Franco. "We got along really well and realized we had similar sensibilities and interests, including horror films. The idea of writing a horror with Joe was intriguing because his main strengths lie in character and relationships and we were excited to create characters that were well-rounded and relatable, so that when things inevitably start to go crazy in the film the audience is actually invested in whether or not these people live or die."

The filmmaker reveals that, if The Rental is received positively, he has ideas for a sequel.

"Absolutely," he says. "I have the whole thing mapped out in my head. I just need to wait and see if The Rental is successful enough to give us the opportunity to carry on the story."

The Rental, which also stars Toby Huss, will arrive July 24 in select drive-ins, theaters, and on demand. Exclusively watch a clip from the film above, and see its poster below.

Image zoom IFC Films