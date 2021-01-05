Filmmaker Neil Marshall has spent much of the last decade directing TV shows like Westworld, Lost in Space, and, most famously, Game of Thrones. But, before then, the Brit caught the attention of horror fans with the 2002 werewolf movie Dog Soldiers and then 2005's subterranean shocker and instant classic The Descent. Now, Marshall has returned to genre filmmaking with The Reckoning.

The film stars Charlotte Kirk as Grace Haverstock who, after losing her husband during the Great Plague, is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind. The Reckoning costars Joe Anderson and Steven Waddington.

Kirk is currently best known for her role in a complex scandal which resulted in the resignations of Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara and NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ron Meyer. With The Reckoning, she clearly hopes to make her mark as both an actress and screenwriter having cowritten the script with Marshall and Edward Evers-Swindell.

The Reckoning is distributed by RLJE Films and Shudder and is released in theaters, on demand, and via digital platforms, Feb. 5. Exclusively watch the film's trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.