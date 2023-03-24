The real Cocaine Bear will preside over a wedding (no, we're not high)

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white...suddenly has new meaning.

On Friday, Kentucky for Kentucky, the organization that owns and displays the now-stuffed bear that inspired Cocaine Bear, announced that the taxidermied creature will preside over his first wedding as an officiant. Pause for you to snort with laughter...

Known as Pablo Escobear, the stuffed black bear has been a tourist attraction at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall since 2015. With rising interest spurred by Elizabeth Banks' recent box office champ, which is loosely based on the true story of a bear's unintentional drug consumption, Kentucky for Kentucky co-founder Griffin VanMeter announced that the deceased bear would be available to preside over marriages.

One happy couple has bumped up their wedding date to take advantage of the opportunity. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place on Monday, March 27.

"We're so excited this couple has decided to be married by Cocaine Bear," said Adam Lewis, retail manager for the organization, in a statement. "We're getting the chapel prepared with flowers and glowing hearts. Cocaine Bear can't wait!"

The cocaine bear in 'Cocaine Bear' The cocaine bear in 'Cocaine Bear' | Credit: Universal Pictures

EW has reached out to the museum for further details, including the potential legality of a marriage officiated by a stuffed bear. And how the presumably non-vocal bear might deliver his lines.

