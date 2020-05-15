The Purge 5 release purged from the theatrical calendar indefinitely

Even the annual Purge has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Universal and Blumhouse have officially delayed the fifth Purge movie, titled The Forever Purge, from theaters until further notice. It was originally set for theaters on July 10, 2020.

This marks the latest delay to the 2020 Hollywood movie schedule. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is still scheduled for theaters on July 17 and Disney still has its live-action Mulan on the docket for July 24. However, it's unclear whether movie theaters will largely be open come July. Shelter-in-place orders in New York and Los Angeles, two of the bigger U.S. film markets, were prolonged until for the next couple of months.

The Purge films, as well as the TV series that was recently canceled by USA Network, is set in a reality where people are legally allowed to commit all manner of crimes, including murder, for a 12-hour period. The first movie, released in 2013 with star Ethan Hawke, took place in an affluent suburban neighborhood with a home-invasion twist. The sequel, 2014's The Purge: Anarchy, took actor Frank Grillo to a lower-income city setting. Grillo's character returned for 2016's The Purge: Election Year and fought to protect an anti-Purge presidential candidate from assassination. The fourth movie, The First Purge, went back in time to see how the annual horror fest got started.

“I have it in my head,” franchise director and screenwriter James DeMonaco told EW of his plans for The Forever Purge. “I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout.