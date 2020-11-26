It's time for a side of "cultural disruption" with your Thanksgiving meal.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom. A follow-up to a teaser that dropped in October, the new trailer introduces audiences more firmly to Emma (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman), as she posts her music and thoughts online.

Emma is just an average high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose) to the prom. But when the PTA led by Alyssa's mom (Kerry Washington) forbids it, she finds her life turned upside down by a quartet of washed-up Broadway stars (Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and Nicole Kidman) looking for a cause to hang their (gold top) hat on.

The new trailer gives us a closer glimpse of Emma and Alyssa's romance, as well as the antics of the Broadway performers, beginning with their assertion that they'll be the biggest thing to to happen in Indiana since whatever's happened in Indiana. It also showcases more of the glitzy musical numbers and choreography in store.

"I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother," Murphy previously told EW. "I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin' in the Rain. That's a show business story. It's a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops. I loved that quality, because it did feel old-fashioned and modern."

It's fitting for the trailer to drop on Thanksgiving, considering the Broadway iteration of The Prom made history on this holiday two years ago. During a performance on NBC as part of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Prom offered up the first LGBTQ kiss ever to appear during the annual event.

Watch the trailer above for more. The Prom hits Netflix Dec. 11.