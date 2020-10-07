See first photos of Netflix's The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudgens is really Switch-ing it up this holiday season.

The actress, who starred last year in the Netflix Christmas movie The Princess Switch as both Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, is returning to royalty with The Princess Switch: Switched Again. But the sequel, which debuts Nov. 19, triples the intrigue as Hudgens not only reprises the roles of Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy but takes on a third doppelganger: Margaret's party-girl cousin Fiona, who enters the festive fray. In the movie, which was filmed in Scotland, Duchess Margaret inherits the throne to Montenaro and finds trouble in her relationship with boyfriend Kevin, prompting Princess Stacy of Belgravia to brainstorm a plan to reconnect the lovers. But a handsome royal with designs on Margaret complicates the scenario, as does the arrival of Fiona.

It was no small feat going for the triple play. "After I read it I thought, 'Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work,'" said Hudgens via email. "Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be." She describes the triple play as "fun, challenging, and would totally mess with my head and everyone else’s. Figuring out the shot list describing what we were filming was so confusing."

You can check out the trifecta of action in these first-look photos above and below. And know that the adventure is far from over. EW has learned that Netflix is planning a third Princess Switch film, which will begin filming later this year and will be released in 2021.

Netflix has a healthy slate of holiday films headed your way over the next few months, including Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Holidate, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

