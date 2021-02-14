Why Robin Wright loves Westley and Buttercup’s fairy tale romance in The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride Close Streaming Options

Want to hear Robin Wright reminisce about The Princess Bride? As you wish!

When Wright stopped by PeopleTV's Couch Surfing to talk about the 1987 cult favorite film, she revealed that what drew her to the film was, simply, "all of it."

"Just the incredible originality of the dialogue," she says. "What's so interesting is we did a reading of it, the whole cast did a reading of it recently, and it holds true today. They talk about wearing masks, so many things that are relative to our lives right now."

But what she really loved about the film was the fairy tale romance at the center of it between her character Princess Buttercup and Cary Elwes' Westley. "I loved that it was about true love and that she would never give up and nor would Westley," Wright says. "You always dream about as a little girl but I never stopped dreaming about that."

Plus Wright opens up about how The Princess Bride impacted her career and how she actually struggled landing roles for a while after that — which is just inconceivable if you ask us. Watch the full video above now, and for more on The Princess Bride, check out EW's reunion with the cast for its 25th anniversary.

