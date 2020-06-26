Star-studded homemade remake of The Princess Bride to hit Quibi starting Monday
Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles: It's all coming to Quibi starting Monday.
The streaming service will unveil a star-studded recreation of The Princess Bride filmed entirely in quarantine over two weeks, beginning June 29. Vanity Fair first reported the news. The project was masterminded by Juno director Jason Reitman, who previously staged live reads of the beloved film at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 2011 and the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.
The recreation was secretly filmed by an inconceivable roster of celebrities on their phones while in self-isolation, who will trade off roles across The Princess Bride's numerous iconic sequences. Among the stars who will appear are (deep breath) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Hugh Jackman, Andy Serkis, Keegan-Michael Key, Elijah Wood, Beanie Feldstein, Jack Black, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, original Princess Bride director Rob Reiner, and Fred Savage, who will briefly reprise his role as the grandson who has the story read to him. (That's not even a complete roster; some of the players are being kept under wraps for now.)
The homemade remake will feature such charming touches as a corgi subbing in for a Rodent of Unusual Size, Lego figures used in crowd scenes or for dangerous stunts, and gender-bending casting (such as Jonas playing Buttercup and Turner playing Westley). The project will also benefit World Central Kitchen, chef José Andrés' charity that has been helping provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in all, this is one Princess Bride remake people should actually be able to get behind. In the meantime, you can stream the original on Disney+.
